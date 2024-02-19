Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Work on a wide variety of projects doing development using Microsoft development tools.

Have knowledge of business processes and experience on the development of applications

Play an active role in the design, development and unit testing of production software.

Responding promptly and professionally to bug reports.

Design, code, test and document all new or modified systems, applications, and programs.

Convert Functional Specification into Technical specifications and translate requirements to task specifications for Junior

Developers

Perform Unit Testing of modules by creating the unit test pack and adhering to Department quality standard.

Debug coding issues

Make decisions on where in the product functions should occur.

Provides technical assistance in identifying, evaluating, and deploying solutions that meet user requirements.

Assist in the design of databases to ensure interoperability. 12. Review to the extent possible changes in code and the environment that will affect system performance.

Build efficient and re-usable services that can be reused across different products.

Improved system maintenance, performance, and support.

Work with the team to continuously improve the systems or software development processes and standards

Desired Skills:

Programming

Testing

Databases

Operating Systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

