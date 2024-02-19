Senior Systems Developer

Join the digital revolution! Our client is looking for Senior Fullstack JavaScript Developer for a dynamic role in Midrand and Menlyn. Be part of an automotive innovator making waves in the IT space. If you’re passionate about technology and ready for a challenge.

Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

Minimum 8+ years of IT experience

Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript)

React and backend development

NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis)

Docker, Docker Compose

Thorough understanding of Git processes

Advantageous Skills

Experience with AWS, EKS

Jest testing framework experience.

Experience with micro frontend frameworks.

GraphQL

