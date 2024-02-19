Senior Systems Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join the digital revolution! Our client is looking for Senior Fullstack JavaScript Developer for a dynamic role in Midrand and Menlyn. Be part of an automotive innovator making waves in the IT space. If you’re passionate about technology and ready for a challenge.
Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum 8+ years of IT experience
- Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
- Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
- NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript)
- React and backend development
- NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis)
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Thorough understanding of Git processes
Advantageous Skills
- Experience with AWS, EKS
- Jest testing framework experience.
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
- GraphQL
