Senior Systems Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 19, 2024

Join the digital revolution! Our client is looking for Senior Fullstack JavaScript Developer for a dynamic role in Midrand and Menlyn. Be part of an automotive innovator making waves in the IT space. If you’re passionate about technology and ready for a challenge.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • Minimum 8+ years of IT experience
  • Minimum 4 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
  • Minimum 2 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
  • NodeJS (typescript and JavaScript)
  • React and backend development
  • NoSQL DB (mongo, Redis)
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Thorough understanding of Git processes

Advantageous Skills

  • Experience with AWS, EKS
  • Jest testing framework experience.
  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks.
  • GraphQL

