Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 19, 2024

  • Develop and maintain innovative solutions to meet business and integration requirements.
  • Develop innovative solutions.
  • Provide technical support to in house developed applications and integration processes.
  • Understand and implement the organisation software development life cycle (SDLC).
  • Participate in every aspect of the system development life cycle.
  • Assist in the design review of applications and processes.
  • Assist in the quality assurance of the applications and processes.
  • Write quality functional and technical specifications.
  • Maintain coding standards.
  • Keep abreast with latest technologies relevant to the organisation.

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • ASP.Net
  • .Net Core
  • C#

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

