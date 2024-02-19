Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

- Develop and maintain innovative solutions to meet business and integration requirements.
- Develop innovative solutions.
- Provide technical support to in house developed applications and integration processes.
- Understand and implement the organisation software development life cycle (SDLC).
- Participate in every aspect of the system development life cycle.
- Assist in the design review of applications and processes.
- Assist in the quality assurance of the applications and processes.
- Write quality functional and technical specifications.
- Maintain coding standards.
- Keep abreast with latest technologies relevant to the organisation.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- ASP.Net
- .Net Core
- C#
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree