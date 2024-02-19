System Support

- Load all new installs and ensure that they are registered on the respective systems.
- Ensure events are correctly set up and functioning as per the Needs Analysis Document.
- Ensure that all swap out units are registered to the correct client and operational.
- Allocate all new installs to the correct fleet.
- Sign off event loading, fleet allocation on batch file.
- Daily 7-day installation checks – PFK; FLEET; IVF
- Daily 24-hr Health checks – PFK; FLEET; IVF
- Daily 24-hr Trigger report – PFK; FLEET; IVF
- Desktop Fleet Checks as and when required.
- Identify critical errors and forward them to the Technical Department for further processing.
- Assist customers with footage requests, technical queries and emergencies.
- Assist technicians with technical queries.
- Call units to test mic & speakers.
- Ensure Fleets are in good condition and advise of any fleets where there are quality and fault concerns to Management.
- Client System Training
- System Admin
Requirements
- Grade 12
Desired Skills:
- Loading new installations
- Fleet allocation
- Installation bookings
- quality & fault check
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric