System Support

Feb 19, 2024

  • Load all new installs and ensure that they are registered on the respective systems.
  • Ensure events are correctly set up and functioning as per the Needs Analysis Document.
  • Ensure that all swap out units are registered to the correct client and operational.
  • Allocate all new installs to the correct fleet.
  • Sign off event loading, fleet allocation on batch file.
  • Daily 7-day installation checks – PFK; FLEET; IVF
  • Daily 24-hr Health checks – PFK; FLEET; IVF
  • Daily 24-hr Trigger report – PFK; FLEET; IVF
  • Desktop Fleet Checks as and when required.
  • Identify critical errors and forward them to the Technical Department for further processing.
  • Assist customers with footage requests, technical queries and emergencies.
  • Assist technicians with technical queries.
  • Call units to test mic & speakers.
  • Ensure Fleets are in good condition and advise of any fleets where there are quality and fault concerns to Management.
  • Client System Training
  • System Admin

Requirements

  • Grade 12

Desired Skills:

  • Loading new installations
  • Fleet allocation
  • Installation bookings
  • quality & fault check

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

