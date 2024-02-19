Technical Business Analyst (2572) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed technical and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people, and technical workflow specifications.

Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of application teams during their data migration to support architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analysing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements which needs to be translated into technical requirements.

Identify and promote optimisation, re-use and standardisation opportunities within Platforms

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes.

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Engage and collaborate the team on suitable solutions that meet our requirements and satisfy our architectural roadmap

Engage and collaborate with various integration touch point teams and share business and technical requirements

Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner.

Coordinate and participate in the test effort and troubleshooting to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed technical requirements and functional/process specifications.

Ensure all the technical requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience. 3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.

Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions.

Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.

Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states.

Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work

Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.

Cloud Technologies and Migrations

Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).

Experience in developing process flows.

Data modelling experience

Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools

Good understanding of targets and requirements management process

Ability to design solutions and implement them in Codebeamer

Ability to interface with multiple stake holders

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Proficient in German Language (Speaking, Understanding, Writing)

Data Manipulation and Transformation

Understanding (or ability to work out the dos or don’ts) how to implement performant Codebeamer configurations

Basic testing know how

Basic DevOps know how

Written and oral communication and presentation skills.

Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.

Project management skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Experience in Agile methodology.

Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems, and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements

Desired Skills:

Data Manipulation and Transformation

DevOps know How

Data Modelling Experience

Cloud Technologies

