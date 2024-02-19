Technical Test Analyst (2813) – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 19, 2024

  • Business requirement analysis and test management for the international volume planning applications.

  • Enhancing current Test Processes.

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay).

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

  • System testing/parallel runs.

  • Perform automated (non-functional) and manual (functional) testing.

  • Perform Regression Testing.

  • Create and maintain and document Testing Processes and Procedures.

  • Compile and maintain test cases around business requirements.

  • Develop / expand and maintain the test automation framework for non-functional testing requirements.

  • Usability and UX testing.

  • Responsible for defect lifecycle.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience.

  • ISTQB Certified.

  • 5 years’ experience as an Automation / Technical Test Analyst in IT projects.

  • Extensive Selenium Experience.

  • Agile working experience.

  • Performance Testing Experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Selenium
  • Agile
  • Oracle/PostgreSQL

