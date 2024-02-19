Technical Test Analyst (2813)

- Business requirement analysis and test management for the international volume planning applications.
- Enhancing current Test Processes.
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay).
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
- System testing/parallel runs.
- Perform automated (non-functional) and manual (functional) testing.
- Perform Regression Testing.
- Create and maintain and document Testing Processes and Procedures.
- Compile and maintain test cases around business requirements.
- Develop / expand and maintain the test automation framework for non-functional testing requirements.
- Usability and UX testing.
- Responsible for defect lifecycle.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience.
- ISTQB Certified.
- 5 years’ experience as an Automation / Technical Test Analyst in IT projects.
- Extensive Selenium Experience.
- Agile working experience.
- Performance Testing Experience.
Desired Skills:
- Selenium
- Agile
- Oracle/PostgreSQL