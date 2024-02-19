Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. The Test Analyst will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products through comprehensive testing and analysis.
The purpose of the role:
- Is to perform testing activities of a relatively complex nature, in order to ensure the successful implementation of business solutions.
- The role designs develops, and administers a series of intricate tests and evaluations that identify any potential issues with a product before its general release, including defect fixes, functional and non-functional testing, system enhancements, new applications, fixes for incidents, and disaster recovery testing (includes changes to systems or business products).
- The role verifies and validates that the intended solution meets the stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work within required standards and frameworks.
- The role provides technical support relating to testing and evaluations on medium to high-complexity projects and works in close collaboration with project, testing, and functional teams across the business to deliver client application support and ensure IT operations run smoothly.
- The role executes operational processes of medium to high complexity and scale.
What you’ll do:
- Coordinate and execute Test case generation and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation.
- Test execution and recording.
- Ensure Test status updates.
- Test closure activities.
- Supply chain experience (a must).
- Retail experience.
- SQL Experience.
- API experience (Postman; SOAP UI).
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment.
- Strong knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, and regression testing.
Your Expertise:
- Level/ years of experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery