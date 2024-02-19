Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 19, 2024

We are currently seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. The Test Analyst will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products through comprehensive testing and analysis.

The purpose of the role:

  • Is to perform testing activities of a relatively complex nature, in order to ensure the successful implementation of business solutions.

  • The role designs develops, and administers a series of intricate tests and evaluations that identify any potential issues with a product before its general release, including defect fixes, functional and non-functional testing, system enhancements, new applications, fixes for incidents, and disaster recovery testing (includes changes to systems or business products).

  • The role verifies and validates that the intended solution meets the stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work within required standards and frameworks.

  • The role provides technical support relating to testing and evaluations on medium to high-complexity projects and works in close collaboration with project, testing, and functional teams across the business to deliver client application support and ensure IT operations run smoothly.

  • The role executes operational processes of medium to high complexity and scale.

What you’ll do:

  • Coordinate and execute Test case generation and review.

  • Test prerequisites compilation.

  • Test execution and recording.

  • Ensure Test status updates.

  • Test closure activities.

  • Supply chain experience (a must).

  • Retail experience.

  • SQL Experience.

  • API experience (Postman; SOAP UI).

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

  • Strong knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, and regression testing.

Your Expertise:

  • Level/ years of experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position

  • Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

