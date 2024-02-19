Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are currently seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Test Analyst to join our team. The Test Analyst will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software products through comprehensive testing and analysis.

The purpose of the role:

Is to perform testing activities of a relatively complex nature, in order to ensure the successful implementation of business solutions.

The role designs develops, and administers a series of intricate tests and evaluations that identify any potential issues with a product before its general release, including defect fixes, functional and non-functional testing, system enhancements, new applications, fixes for incidents, and disaster recovery testing (includes changes to systems or business products).

The role verifies and validates that the intended solution meets the stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work within required standards and frameworks.

The role provides technical support relating to testing and evaluations on medium to high-complexity projects and works in close collaboration with project, testing, and functional teams across the business to deliver client application support and ensure IT operations run smoothly.

The role executes operational processes of medium to high complexity and scale.

What you’ll do:

Coordinate and execute Test case generation and review.

Test prerequisites compilation.

Test execution and recording.

Ensure Test status updates.

Test closure activities.

Supply chain experience (a must).

Retail experience.

SQL Experience.

API experience (Postman; SOAP UI).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Strong knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, and regression testing.



Your Expertise:

Level/ years of experience: Intermediate – Senior (5+ years)

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Cape Town (hybrid way of work)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

