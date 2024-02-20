1763_DevOps Consultant

1763_DevOps Engineer(Entry)

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 April 2023 – 31 December 2026

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



· SAP Technical Operations

· OPS Advanced

· SAP S/4HANA

· SAP Sales and Distribution

· SAP MM

· SAP VMS

· Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

· Third Level Support

· Incident Management (IM)

· Change Management (CM)

· Problem Management (PM)

· IT Operations Process Controls

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Web Services

· SAP ABAP Debugging

· ALE

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?



· Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

· ITIL certification (advantageous)

· Minimum of 2 years IT working experience

· ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

· Minimum 2 years’ experience in a SAP Operations environment

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



We work in a DevOps team. The task consists of, among other things.

Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful. Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement. Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets. Proactive improvements in daily IT operations.

