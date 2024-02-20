2452_DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

2452_DevOps Engineer

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 April 2024 – 31 December 2026

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· AWS Cloud

· PAAS

· IAS

· Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems

· Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures

· RESTful APIs

· Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

· Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)

· Code versioning (Git)

· Jenkins

· DevOps

· Argo CD

· GitHub Actions

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

· Apache Kafka

· Kibana

· Grafana

· Terraform

· Ansible

· Heartbeat

· Agile development methodologies

· Confluence / Jira

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics

· Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality.

· Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in responsibility.

· Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)

· Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility.

· Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.

· Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.

· Supports the product owner with operational issues.

· Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.

· Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.

· Decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications.

· supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance”.

· controls the measurement and communication of the operation KPIs and defines the necessary measures to improve quality or the assigned applications

· supports the LRE in post mortem handling of major and critical incidents

· supports the LRE in all of its assigned tasks regarding the assigned applications

· supports ITSCM tasks (e.g. IT emergency exercises) and tasks in manage availability

