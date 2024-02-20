2452_DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

2452_DevOps Engineer
Location: Gauteng
Contract Term: 1 April 2024 – 31 December 2026
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· AWS Cloud
· PAAS
· IAS
· Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems
· Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures
· RESTful APIs
· Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
· Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)
· Code versioning (Git)
· Jenkins
· DevOps
· Argo CD
· GitHub Actions
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
· Apache Kafka
· Kibana
· Grafana
· Terraform
· Ansible
· Heartbeat
· Agile development methodologies
· Confluence / Jira
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
e.g. Core Role tasks and responsibilities
· Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics
· Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality.
· Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in responsibility.
· Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)
· Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility.
· Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
· Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
· Supports the product owner with operational issues.
· Prioritizes the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
· Prioritizes the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
· Decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications.
· supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance”.
· controls the measurement and communication of the operation KPIs and defines the necessary measures to improve quality or the assigned applications
· supports the LRE in post mortem handling of major and critical incidents
· supports the LRE in all of its assigned tasks regarding the assigned applications
· supports ITSCM tasks (e.g. IT emergency exercises) and tasks in manage availability
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- JENKINS
- DEVOPS