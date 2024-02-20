Applications Developer

Requirements:

? The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer

Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 2 years’ experience in ICT applications

development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.

? Certificates on C#, Angular 15+ ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools

Duties:

? System Administration of the organisation core application systems (DHS, PDA-Tool, IRAS, DCRS, RMS, Microsoft

Dynamics, Sage, SigniFlow, etc.).

? Assist and support the Senior Developers in evaluating and analysing user requests and business requirements to

develop applications within the MS Windows environment.

? Work closely with the website administrator on the design, development of the Organisation website and intranet (including

SharePoint);

? Graphic User Interface (front end) design on the current and new application systems;

? Developing business applications in line with SDLC and Agile methodologies and ensure it meets business

requirements.

? Analysing, developing, deploying, maintaining and supporting existing and new applications/systems.

? Build and develop SQL databases which under pin the systems and perform data backup and migration.

? Perform unit and integration testing and fix bugs or defects on business applications.

? Assisting in user acceptance testing on the developed / changes on existing business applications.

? Preparing detailed design flow charts (process flow) which show the logical operations and steps of the system and

from which the program code will be built to meet the desired outcomes.

? Document applications built in terms of program development, logic, coding and corrections.

? Investigate, analyse and document reported defects (root cause analysis).

? Assist in developing user, training manual and training user for new implemented business applications.

? Research on components that can be used in the development environment.

Desired Skills:

Skills: ? Communication skills. ? Experience in application design by utilizing SDLC and Agile. ? Systems and business analysis. ? Competent in project management support activities.

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Knowledge:

? Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.

? Report writing using Ms SQL report services.

? Data analysis using SQL Server integration services.

? Project management methodologies and life cycle.

? Agile methodologies and life cycle.

? Knowledge of SDLC.

? SOLID Principles

? Basic design patterns

? Web and windows Services development (APIs), Service Oriented Architecture and UML.

? Microsoft Dynamics ERP Solutions.

? Integrate new software with existing systems.

? Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

? Support, maintain and document software functionality.

? File Transfer Protocol monitoring.

