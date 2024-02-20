Applications Developer & Support
JOB DESCRIPTION
- System Administration of the NCR core application systems (DHS, PDA-Tool, IRAS, DCRS, RMS, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, Sign Flow, etc.).
- Assist and support the Senior Developers in evaluating and analysing user requests and business requirements to develop applications within the MS Windows environment.
- Work closely with the website administrator on the design, development of the NCR website and intranet (including SharePoint).
- Graphic User Interface (front end) design on the current and new application systems.
- Developing business applications in line with SDLC and Agile methodologies and ensure it meets business requirements.
- Analysing, developing, deploying, maintaining and supporting existing and new applications/systems.
- Build and develop SQL databases which under pin the systems and perform data backup and migration.
- Perform unit and integration testing and fix bugs or defects on business applications.
- Assisting in user acceptance testing on the developed / changes on existing business applications.
- Preparing detailed design flow charts (process flow) which show the logical operations and steps of the system and from which the program code will be built to meet the desired outcomes.
- Document applications built in terms of program development, logic, coding and corrections.
- Investigate, analyse and document reported defects (root cause analysis).
- Assist in developing user, training manual and training user for new implemented business applications.
- Research on components that can be used in the development environment
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 2 years’ experience in ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.
- Certificates on C#, Angular 15+ ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools
Desired Skills:
- ? Communication
- ? Systems and business analysis
- project management