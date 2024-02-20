Applications Developer & Support – Gauteng Primrose

Feb 20, 2024

Well established business is seeking to appoint a Applications Developer & Support.
Requirements:

  • The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer
  • Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 2 years’ experience in ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.
  • Certificates on C#, Angular 15+ ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools

Duties:

  • System Administration of the core application systems (DHS, PDA-Tool, IRAS, DCRS, RMS, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, SigniFlow, etc.).
  • Assist and support the Senior Developers in evaluating and analysing user requests and business requirements to develop applications within the MS Windows environment.
  • Work closely with the website administrator on the design and development of the website and intranet (including SharePoint);
  • Graphic User Interface (front end) design on the current and new application systems;
  • Developing business applications in line with SDLC and Agile methodologies and ensure it meets business requirements.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
  • Report writing using Ms SQL report services.
  • Data analysis using SQL Server integration services.
  • Project management methodologies and life cycle.
  • Agile methodologies and life cycle.
  • Knowledge of SDLC.
  • SOLID Principles
  • Basic design patterns
  • Web and windows Services development (APIs), Service Oriented Architecture and UML.
  • Microsoft Dynamics ERP Solutions.
  • Integrate new software with existing systems.
  • Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.
  • Support, maintain and document software functionality.
  • File Transfer Protocol monitoring.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodologies
  • SOLID Principles
  • SQL Server
  • MySQL

