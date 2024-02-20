Applications Developer & Support

Well established business is seeking to appoint a Applications Developer & Support.

Requirements:

The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer

Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 2 years’ experience in ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.

Certificates on C#, Angular 15+ ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools

Duties:

System Administration of the core application systems (DHS, PDA-Tool, IRAS, DCRS, RMS, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, SigniFlow, etc.).

Assist and support the Senior Developers in evaluating and analysing user requests and business requirements to develop applications within the MS Windows environment.

Work closely with the website administrator on the design and development of the website and intranet (including SharePoint);

Graphic User Interface (front end) design on the current and new application systems;

Developing business applications in line with SDLC and Agile methodologies and ensure it meets business requirements.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.

Report writing using Ms SQL report services.

Data analysis using SQL Server integration services.

Project management methodologies and life cycle.

Agile methodologies and life cycle.

Knowledge of SDLC.

SOLID Principles

Basic design patterns

Web and windows Services development (APIs), Service Oriented Architecture and UML.

Microsoft Dynamics ERP Solutions.

Integrate new software with existing systems.

Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

Support, maintain and document software functionality.

File Transfer Protocol monitoring.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

SOLID Principles

SQL Server

MySQL

