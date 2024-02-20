Well established business is seeking to appoint a Applications Developer & Support.
Requirements:
- The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer
- Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 2 years’ experience in ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.
- Certificates on C#, Angular 15+ ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools
Duties:
- System Administration of the core application systems (DHS, PDA-Tool, IRAS, DCRS, RMS, Microsoft Dynamics, Sage, SigniFlow, etc.).
- Assist and support the Senior Developers in evaluating and analysing user requests and business requirements to develop applications within the MS Windows environment.
- Work closely with the website administrator on the design and development of the website and intranet (including SharePoint);
- Graphic User Interface (front end) design on the current and new application systems;
- Developing business applications in line with SDLC and Agile methodologies and ensure it meets business requirements.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
- Report writing using Ms SQL report services.
- Data analysis using SQL Server integration services.
- Project management methodologies and life cycle.
- Agile methodologies and life cycle.
- Knowledge of SDLC.
- SOLID Principles
- Basic design patterns
- Web and windows Services development (APIs), Service Oriented Architecture and UML.
- Microsoft Dynamics ERP Solutions.
- Integrate new software with existing systems.
- Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.
- Support, maintain and document software functionality.
- File Transfer Protocol monitoring.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- SOLID Principles
- SQL Server
- MySQL