Business Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst to join their team! The preferred candidate must have previous experience as a BA within the Banking/ Financial Sector:

The position is on-site, based in Rivonia, Sandton.

The Job Type is contract-based, for one year.

The income will be market-related, and negotiable in relation to your current/latest income.

You must have applicable qualifications for this position and preferably BA-related certification.

The overview of the position is as follows:

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high-risk risk and complex projects.

To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

