Business Analyst – Gauteng Rivonia

Our client is looking for an experienced Business Analyst to join their team! The preferred candidate must have previous experience as a BA within the Banking/ Financial Sector:
- The position is on-site, based in Rivonia, Sandton.
- The Job Type is contract-based, for one year.
-
The income will be market-related, and negotiable in relation to your current/latest income.
-
You must have applicable qualifications for this position and preferably BA-related certification.
The overview of the position is as follows:
- To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high-risk risk and complex projects.
- To recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
- To elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
- The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree