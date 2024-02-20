Business Intelligence Analyst – Tzaneen at Ntice Search – Limpopo Tzaneen

Westfalia Marketing Africa, a prominent avocado marketing company based in Tzaneen, is seeking a highly skilled Business Intelligent Analyst.

The primary responsibilities will include developing and maintaining business intelligence dashboards for our operations, finance, and technical teams. The candidate will play a crucial role in onboarding growers onto our Power BI platform, providing training on dashboard usage, and addressing any queries they may have regarding their data. Furthermore, you will be responsible for updating our cash flow forecast tool by analyzing market prices and updating cost chains on an annual basis to calculate potential payment to the growers.

Qualifications/ Experience:

Suitable Tertiary Degree

Proven experience in business intelligence analysis, reporting, and visualization

Proficiency in tools such as Power BI, Microsoft Office Suite, SQL, and Dynamics365

Experience in financial reporting and analysis, with knowledge of ERP systems

Knowledge:

Develop and maintain business intelligence dashboards to support operations, finance, and technical teams

Onboard growers onto the Power BI platform, providing training on dashboard usage and assisting them in understanding and extracting data

Address grower queries related to their data and ensured their understanding of the dashboards

Update the cash flow forecast tool by analysing market prices and updating cost chains annually to calculate potential payments to the growers

Collaborate with internal teams to identify data needs and develop relevant reporting and visualization solutions

Conduct analysis and provide insights based on available data to support decision-making processes

Stay informed about industry trends, market conditions, and competitors’ activities to enhance business intelligence capabilities

Continuously improve data quality, accuracy, and integrity within the business intelligence system

Collaborate with the technical team to explore innovative ways of capturing and integrating data

Develop financial and operational dashboards from Dynamics365

Responsibilities:

Skills:

Strong analytical skills with the ability to extract insights from complex data sets

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders

Familiarity with the fresh fruit industry, particularly in avocado, mango, or litchi marketing, is highly welcomed

Attitude / Behaviour:

Detail-oriented and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to adapt to a fast-paced and dynamic work environment

Salary:

The Company offers a Total Guaranteed Remuneration Package which comprises provident fund, insured benefits, medical aid, and an option to structure an annual bonus

