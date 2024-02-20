Business Intelligence Specialist at Kgabolize Recruitment Consultancy

Our client based in Centurion are in need of a qualified Business Intelligence Specialist within head office.
The key performance areas for this positions are:
- Data preparation – Acquire data from various data sources and combine & transform data into interpretable datasets, reports or dashboards. Access the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques. Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis.
- Analysis and Visualisation – interpret data. Analyse results using analytical techniques and provide reports
- Stakeholder Engagement – work directly with management and other business users to gather requirements. Provide status updates. Build relationships
- Develop and design reports in timely manner and aligned with the stakeholders requirements
- Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed report to end userQualification Required
- matric
- Degree/National Diploma in Business / Computer/Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- 5-8 years working experience as a Business Intelligence Specialist
- Experience in working with the following tools: MS BI Tools and MS SQL
- MYSQL will be added advantage
- Recognition of prior Leaning (RPL) and applicable knowledge and experience at the job may be considered during selection process
Desired Skills:
- Management data
- reporting
- cleaning analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing