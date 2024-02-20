CATEGORY ANALYST (6 – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary
The main purpose of this role is to support business and the strategic sourcing function in allocated Category by proactively seeking and implementing opportunities for value added procurement through modelling and analytical capabilities. The incumbent is responsible for facilitating improvements, streamlining processes, monitoring and benchmarking and remaining up to date with industry trends and relevant economic and business factors. The incumbent is also accountable for reporting and analysis to support savings initiatives, cost control and B-BBEE scorecard results. The incumbent is responsible for gathering of spend data from systems, cleaning/ classifying data, analysing data to develop key spend analysis outcome insights for the development of the sourcing strategy.
Minimum Requirements
Academic qualifications Essential:
- Tertiary qualification in procurement or related field such as
- Diploma in Transport Management/Supply Chain Management or Logistics, Engineering/ Finance/ Business/ Procurement/ IT and other relevant
Advantageous:
- Degree in relevant tertiary qualification
- Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply (CIPS) membership and/or accreditation (MCIPS preferably) – Refer CIPS Global Standard – Operational Level
Note:
- Valid Driver’s license
- Maintaining Confidentiality is critical due to access to confidential information
Work experience Essential:
- 1-3 Years in Procurement/Commercial/Finance/Operations
- 3 – 5 years in data analytics with exposure in strategic sourcing and optimal procurement processes and standards
- Proven performance in managing reporting processes or systems, including process performance metrics
- Experience in working within cross-functional teams
- Engaging at Senior Management level
- Proven track record of applying modelling and analytical capabilities
Advantageous:
- Track record of supplier relations management
- Track record of experience in Category Industry
Knowledge Essential:
- Sound knowledge of strategic sourcing trends and networks within the allocated Industry and Category
- Basic understanding of B-BBEE codes and supplier management requirements
- Sound knowledge of procurement, tender and contracting processes
- Basic understanding of business and Category related legislation i.e National Road Traffic Act, OHAS
- ERP software
- Basic understanding procurement within the Automotive and Logistics industry
- Business acumen
Advantageous:
- Sustainability and Environmental Affairs Act
- Lean training
- Project Management
Skills Essential
- Research and strong analytical skills to process data effectively, identify patterns and form conclusions
- Good communication skills to persuade and influence
- Well-developed report writing skills to ensure accurate reporting and feedback on performance measurements
- Strong interpersonal skills to network, negotiate and manage conflict
- Strong ability to interpret written and numerical information
- Well-developed critical thinking and analytical skills to analyse problems, identify trends and develop solutions
- Computer, technology and systems skills
- Ability to effectively document facts, chart information visually and write reports
- Ability to multi-task
- Computer literacy and MS Office skills
Personal Attributes Essential:
- Focus on analysing and solving problems with strong attention to detail to ensure data accuracy
- Commitment to maintaining business awareness
- Passion for optimising business performance
- Commitment to behaving correctly and ethically
- Concerned about aligning with best practices
- Concern for communicating clearly
- Focus on getting things done
- Readiness to make and own decisions
- Preference for planning and organising
- Preference for teamwork
- Customer centricity and focus
- Orientation towards growing & nurturing relationships
- Focus on convincing and persuading
- Remain resilient with stress and pressure
- Preference for thinking practically
- Focus on initiating action
Duties and ResponsibilitiesSourcing Analysis and Value Delivery
- Facilitate improvement in category strategic sourcing, monitor industry trends and be aware of relevant economic and business factors which include benchmarking
- Proactively analyze data and detect areas with improvement potential.
- Drive the accurate calculation of net savings, savings baselines and benefits for all initiatives and projects executed in the allocated Category
- Prepare frequent updates and status reports with highlights.
- Update & enhance modelling and analysis tools & methodology
- Analyse current spend for category and Business Unit
- Advise and guide the business units in terms of their strategic sourcing spend and targets
- Generate reports and track actual procurement results against plan
- Prepare presentations regarding insights developed from data analysis to the management team.
- Support the budgeting and forecasting process in interaction with other functions and manage the safe storage of data received and provided.
- Develop price trend for the Category and establish category price index.
- Engage in issue resolution and clarification.
Category Sourcing Reporting
- Coordinate and implement the Category reporting cycle (e.g. scorecards, spend, savings, initiative tracking, market intelligence reports, Supplier relationship management, supplier performance, and Sustainable procurement) in coordination with business and the strategic sourcing team, ensuring a transparent process is in place.
- Produce reports on different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.
- Coordinate and drive the sequence of activities maximising accuracy and compliance.
- Drive improved performance through the deployment and reporting of meaningful performance indicators, ensuring alignment with strategic sourcing strategy and business objectives and measures.
- Support the category management team with necessary data preparation out of ERP systems
- Assess impact of changes in the reporting content and structure, coordinate the implementation of changes and manage stakeholders.
- Perform quality checks on data received in order to ensure accuracy
- Perform quality checks on data in the master data with respect to vendor, material and services master.
Contract Management and Contract Negotiation
- Assist with drafting, reviewing and administrative management of contracts
- Assist in the analysis required to manage tender processes (RFI/Q/P) on behalf of customers
Supplier Management – Supplier relationships and Supplier Performance Management
- Consolidate and report of supplier SLA performance
BBBEE- Preferential Procurement and Supplier Development
- Report of operations compliance in terms of preferred supplier spend
- Perform B-BBEE scorecard spend analysis for the allocated Category on a monthly basis to ascertain company performance against its target.
Internal customers
- Business Unit GM’s FM’s & Management Teams; Business Unit operational staff;
External stakeholders
- Supplier Commercial teams; Supplier Business owners