CATEGORY ANALYST (6 – 12 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

The main purpose of this role is to support business and the strategic sourcing function in allocated Category by proactively seeking and implementing opportunities for value added procurement through modelling and analytical capabilities. The incumbent is responsible for facilitating improvements, streamlining processes, monitoring and benchmarking and remaining up to date with industry trends and relevant economic and business factors. The incumbent is also accountable for reporting and analysis to support savings initiatives, cost control and B-BBEE scorecard results. The incumbent is responsible for gathering of spend data from systems, cleaning/ classifying data, analysing data to develop key spend analysis outcome insights for the development of the sourcing strategy.

Minimum Requirements

Academic qualifications Essential:

Tertiary qualification in procurement or related field such as

Diploma in Transport Management/Supply Chain Management or Logistics, Engineering/ Finance/ Business/ Procurement/ IT and other relevant

Advantageous:

Degree in relevant tertiary qualification

Chartered Institute for Procurement and Supply (CIPS) membership and/or accreditation (MCIPS preferably) – Refer CIPS Global Standard – Operational Level

Note:

Valid Driver’s license

Maintaining Confidentiality is critical due to access to confidential information

Work experience Essential:

1-3 Years in Procurement/Commercial/Finance/Operations

3 – 5 years in data analytics with exposure in strategic sourcing and optimal procurement processes and standards

Proven performance in managing reporting processes or systems, including process performance metrics

Experience in working within cross-functional teams

Engaging at Senior Management level

Proven track record of applying modelling and analytical capabilities

Advantageous:

Track record of supplier relations management

Track record of experience in Category Industry

Knowledge Essential:

Sound knowledge of strategic sourcing trends and networks within the allocated Industry and Category

Basic understanding of B-BBEE codes and supplier management requirements

Sound knowledge of procurement, tender and contracting processes

Basic understanding of business and Category related legislation i.e National Road Traffic Act, OHAS

ERP software

Basic understanding procurement within the Automotive and Logistics industry

Business acumen

Advantageous:

Sustainability and Environmental Affairs Act

Lean training

Project Management

Skills Essential

Research and strong analytical skills to process data effectively, identify patterns and form conclusions

Good communication skills to persuade and influence

Well-developed report writing skills to ensure accurate reporting and feedback on performance measurements

Strong interpersonal skills to network, negotiate and manage conflict

Strong ability to interpret written and numerical information

Well-developed critical thinking and analytical skills to analyse problems, identify trends and develop solutions

Computer, technology and systems skills

Ability to effectively document facts, chart information visually and write reports

Ability to multi-task

Computer literacy and MS Office skills

Personal Attributes Essential:

Focus on analysing and solving problems with strong attention to detail to ensure data accuracy

Commitment to maintaining business awareness

Passion for optimising business performance

Commitment to behaving correctly and ethically

Concerned about aligning with best practices

Concern for communicating clearly

Focus on getting things done

Readiness to make and own decisions

Preference for planning and organising

Preference for teamwork

Customer centricity and focus

Orientation towards growing & nurturing relationships

Focus on convincing and persuading

Remain resilient with stress and pressure

Preference for thinking practically

Focus on initiating action

Duties and ResponsibilitiesSourcing Analysis and Value Delivery

Facilitate improvement in category strategic sourcing, monitor industry trends and be aware of relevant economic and business factors which include benchmarking

Proactively analyze data and detect areas with improvement potential.

Drive the accurate calculation of net savings, savings baselines and benefits for all initiatives and projects executed in the allocated Category

Prepare frequent updates and status reports with highlights.

Update & enhance modelling and analysis tools & methodology

Analyse current spend for category and Business Unit

Advise and guide the business units in terms of their strategic sourcing spend and targets

Generate reports and track actual procurement results against plan

Prepare presentations regarding insights developed from data analysis to the management team.

Support the budgeting and forecasting process in interaction with other functions and manage the safe storage of data received and provided.

Develop price trend for the Category and establish category price index.

Engage in issue resolution and clarification.

Category Sourcing Reporting

Coordinate and implement the Category reporting cycle (e.g. scorecards, spend, savings, initiative tracking, market intelligence reports, Supplier relationship management, supplier performance, and Sustainable procurement) in coordination with business and the strategic sourcing team, ensuring a transparent process is in place.

Produce reports on different Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.

Coordinate and drive the sequence of activities maximising accuracy and compliance.

Drive improved performance through the deployment and reporting of meaningful performance indicators, ensuring alignment with strategic sourcing strategy and business objectives and measures.

Support the category management team with necessary data preparation out of ERP systems

Assess impact of changes in the reporting content and structure, coordinate the implementation of changes and manage stakeholders.

Perform quality checks on data received in order to ensure accuracy

Perform quality checks on data in the master data with respect to vendor, material and services master.

Contract Management and Contract Negotiation

Assist with drafting, reviewing and administrative management of contracts

Assist in the analysis required to manage tender processes (RFI/Q/P) on behalf of customers

Supplier Management – Supplier relationships and Supplier Performance Management

Consolidate and report of supplier SLA performance

BBBEE- Preferential Procurement and Supplier Development

Report of operations compliance in terms of preferred supplier spend

Perform B-BBEE scorecard spend analysis for the allocated Category on a monthly basis to ascertain company performance against its target.

Internal customers

Business Unit GM’s FM’s & Management Teams; Business Unit operational staff;

External stakeholders

Supplier Commercial teams; Supplier Business owners

Learn more/Apply for this position