Data Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The Master Data Quality Manager is responsible for monitoring data quality and collaborating with and supporting the organisations usage of Master Data (MD).

The Master Data Quality Manager will specialise in managing the quality of MD in the organisation ensuring adherence to established MD processes, governance, integrity, efficiency, security and availability. This includes support to various Business functions requiring guidance, approval and maintenance and resolution of issues/ errors.

Key Performance Area

Master Data Governance

Ensure adherence to MD design, policy, guidelines, and procedures.

Support MD CoE and Master Data Manager in the development of qualitative processes,

procedures, and standards.

Design and conduct MD governance audits, scorecards and evaluations and recommen

corrective actions.

Collaborate with IT and Data Engineering for enablement related to reporting and tools

Contribute to data listing rules and validation.

Master Data Management

Monitor the quality of master data related to MD operations, capturing, cleansing, classification and validation activities.

Execute data extraction for analysis purposes.

Contribute to MD process improvement, workflow rules and automation.

Collaborate and support with various partners in the organization and external suppliers in the maintenance of master data integrity and quality.

Ensure MD policies and standards are adhere to and influence effective data entry and usage

Collect, Review, Manage metadata, for relevant MD processes, procedures, and standards.

Continuous Improvement

Monitor and report on data quality and identify continuous improvement requirements.

Assess value of Master Data from user input (e.g., ratings, reviews, and certifications) from relevant stakeholders across the organisation.

Skill and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Information Services or any other related discipline

Strong knowledge of FMCG, supply chain principles, practices, and technologies.

Broad knowledge of industry practices related to procurement data, e.g., GS1 GLN’s, Safety certifications, CIPC, BBBEE and contract management, procurement digitalization.

Previous experience working with SAP MD, SAP S4/HANA

Strong MS Excel skills or related tools for data analysis

Strong document creation and process development skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail

Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Process Data Management

Data Quality

Data Management

Data Governance

Data Quality Management

Data Development

Data profiling

Data extraction

Data Cleansing

SAP

SAP S4

SAP Hana

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

