Data Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

The Master Data Quality Manager is responsible for monitoring data quality and collaborating with and supporting the organisations usage of Master Data (MD).
The Master Data Quality Manager will specialise in managing the quality of MD in the organisation ensuring adherence to established MD processes, governance, integrity, efficiency, security and availability. This includes support to various Business functions requiring guidance, approval and maintenance and resolution of issues/ errors.
Key Performance Area
Master Data Governance
- Ensure adherence to MD design, policy, guidelines, and procedures.
- Support MD CoE and Master Data Manager in the development of qualitative processes,
procedures, and standards.
- Design and conduct MD governance audits, scorecards and evaluations and recommen
corrective actions.
- Collaborate with IT and Data Engineering for enablement related to reporting and tools
- Contribute to data listing rules and validation.
Master Data Management
- Monitor the quality of master data related to MD operations, capturing, cleansing, classification and validation activities.
- Execute data extraction for analysis purposes.
- Contribute to MD process improvement, workflow rules and automation.
- Collaborate and support with various partners in the organization and external suppliers in the maintenance of master data integrity and quality.
- Ensure MD policies and standards are adhere to and influence effective data entry and usage
- Collect, Review, Manage metadata, for relevant MD processes, procedures, and standards.
Continuous Improvement
- Monitor and report on data quality and identify continuous improvement requirements.
- Assess value of Master Data from user input (e.g., ratings, reviews, and certifications) from relevant stakeholders across the organisation.
Skill and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Information Services or any other related discipline
- Strong knowledge of FMCG, supply chain principles, practices, and technologies.
- Broad knowledge of industry practices related to procurement data, e.g., GS1 GLN’s, Safety certifications, CIPC, BBBEE and contract management, procurement digitalization.
- Previous experience working with SAP MD, SAP S4/HANA
- Strong MS Excel skills or related tools for data analysis
- Strong document creation and process development skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
- A high degree of confidentiality, emotional maturity, ethical values and integrity
- Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills
- Exceptional accuracy and extreme attention to detail
- Quality orientated and self-driven to achieve results.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Process Data Management
- Data Quality
- Data Management
- Data Governance
- Data Quality Management
- Data Development
- Data profiling
- Data extraction
- Data Cleansing
- SAP
- SAP S4
- SAP Hana
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund