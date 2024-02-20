Data Scientist III

Role Purpose – We can be a match if you are:

Curious – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more

Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it

Courageous – you’re brave enough to think and do things differently and are always ready to put your hand up and take ownership

A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks

Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is

Additional Requirements – Are you someone who can:

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Utilise, refine, and enhance advanced statistical models and data analysis to inform decision making and address business needs

Contribute to creative business solutions, optimisation of processes and conduct statistical modelling and data analysis to inform strategic decisions, under limited supervision

Assist in the delivery of value-add outputs across the analytics value chain in delivery of business strategy

Implement localised Analytics strategy to address business needs, under limited supervision

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements

Develop, encourage, and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

-Qualifications and Experience – You’ll be an ideal candidate if you:

Have a relevant Degree in Maths, Stats, Engineering, Computer Science, Econometrics, Physics or Actuarial Science

3 to 5 years experience in a data environment, of which 1 to 2years ideally at a junior specialist level

Deep domain knowledge with regards to financial services: Credit, Pricing, Marketing, CVM, Trading etc.

Have profound knowledge of online reputation platforms and new media technologies

Hands on experience using models such as: Na ve Bayes, Support Vector Machines, Classifications, Boosting Algorithms, Time Series, Feature Engineering and Dimensionality Reduction

Desired Skills:

Data Mining

Data Science

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a talented Data Scientist to join our team of creators and innovators. We are a non-bank bank where change has been a major part of who we are for over 180 years. We design for the shapeshifters and deliver products and services that make us incredibly [URL Removed] your role, you will be responsible for building, optimising and implementing innovative quantitative analytical methodologies, procedures, products and advanced mathematical models that provide analytical support and interpret insights, to address business opportunities and problems and implement business strategy, with minimal guidance.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Performancebonus

Preferential employee banking rates that include Vehicle and Home loans

A very Generous leave policy to cater for your individual needs

Coaches and mentors to help you with your professional development

Learn more/Apply for this position