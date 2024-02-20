DevOps Engineer (Advanced) – 2669 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 20, 2024

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

  • Contract
  • Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Devops experience:
    • Kubernetes and Docker
    • Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Action, AzureDevOps,
    • Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible
    • Application Automation e.g. helm
    • Gitops

  • Backend development experience
    • At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
    • At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
    • At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

  • Frontend:
    • At least 1-2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
    • JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
    • Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

  • Cloud experience:

  • Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and AWS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
  • Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
  • Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
  • 2- 3 years’ experience in DevOps
  • 3- -5 years’ experience in backend development (Java)
  • 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (e.g. Azure)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Responsible for the Cloud integration services e.g. the underlying infrastructure
  • Development of IaaS (Infrastructure as Code)
  • Operations (2nd and 3rd level)
  • Changes to the existing solution
  • Functional and technical refinement of new solutions
  • Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
  • Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)
  • Development of automated test for the solution
  • Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
  • Development of API to the backend
  • Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts
  • Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (BMW ZA, BMW Germany, 3rd party supplier)

