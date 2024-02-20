DevOps Engineer (Advanced) – 2669 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role

Contract

Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Devops experience: Kubernetes and Docker Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Action, AzureDevOps, Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible Application Automation e.g. helm Gitops

Backend development experience At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE) At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend: At least 1-2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Cloud experience:

Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and AWS

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)

Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices

Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.

2- 3 years’ experience in DevOps

3- -5 years’ experience in backend development (Java)

1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (e.g. Azure)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Responsible for the Cloud integration services e.g. the underlying infrastructure

Development of IaaS (Infrastructure as Code)

Operations (2nd and 3rd level)

Changes to the existing solution

Functional and technical refinement of new solutions

Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution

Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)

Development of automated test for the solution

Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution

Development of API to the backend

Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts

Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (BMW ZA, BMW Germany, 3rd party supplier)

