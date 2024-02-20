DevOps Engineer (Advanced) – 2669

Large company in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role
- Contract
- Hybrid
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Devops experience:
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Pipeline Setup and Automation (e.g. Github Action, AzureDevOps,
- Infrastructure automation including scripting e.g. terraform, ansible
- Application Automation e.g. helm
- Gitops
- Backend development experience
- At least 3-5 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 3 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 3 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
- Frontend:
- At least 1-2 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
- JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Through Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Cloud experience:
- Experience with public cloud e.g. Microsoft Azure and AWS
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with Streaming solutions (e.g. Kafka)
- Knowledge of developing and maintaining Microservices
- Agile development experience (e.g. scrum)
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- Master’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar qualification.
- 2- 3 years’ experience in DevOps
- 3- -5 years’ experience in backend development (Java)
- 1 years’ experience in Public Cloud (e.g. Azure)
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Responsible for the Cloud integration services e.g. the underlying infrastructure
- Development of IaaS (Infrastructure as Code)
- Operations (2nd and 3rd level)
- Changes to the existing solution
- Functional and technical refinement of new solutions
- Maintenance and functional enhancement of the solution
- Development of new functionality (backend, frontend)
- Development of automated test for the solution
- Further improving the automated test coverage of the solution
- Development of API to the backend
- Support and error analysis during overall BMW test cycles and rollouts
- Quality checks in regards of development across all teams (BMW ZA, BMW Germany, 3rd party supplier)
