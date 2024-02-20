Dynamix 365 Technical Consultant

Our client in the Consulting Industry requires the appointment

of a Dynamics 365 Senior Technical Developer (Consultant)

The consultant will need to be responsible for implementing and customizing the D365 CE platform to meet the specific requirements of a business

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IN YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

5 years experience as a Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Technical Developer

In-depth understanding of D365 CE modules, features, and capabilities.

Proficiency in C# and .NET development for creating plugins, custom workflow activities, and integration solutions

Strong skills in client-side scripting using JavaScript for form customization and automation.

Experience in creating and utilizing web resources (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) in D365 CE.

Familiarity with integration methods like Web APIs, REST, and SOAP for integrating D365 CE with external systems.

Knowledge of data migration strategies, data import/export tools, and data mapping techniques.

Proficiency in creating interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI, SSRS, and FetchXML.

Experience with version control systems like Azure DevOps or Git.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address technical issues and optimize system performance

Desired Skills:

C# and .NET

JavaScript

Web Resources

Integration Technologies : SoaP

WEB Api’s

REST

Reporting Tools: Power BI

SSRS

FetchXML.

