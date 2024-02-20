Dynamix 365 Technical Consultant

Feb 20, 2024

Our client in the Consulting Industry requires the appointment
of a Dynamics 365 Senior Technical Developer (Consultant)
The consultant will need to be responsible for implementing and customizing the D365 CE platform to meet the specific requirements of a business
PLEASE ONLY APPLY IN YOU QUALIFY IN FULL

  • 5 years experience as a Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Technical Developer
  • In-depth understanding of D365 CE modules, features, and capabilities.
  • Proficiency in C# and .NET development for creating plugins, custom workflow activities, and integration solutions
  • Strong skills in client-side scripting using JavaScript for form customization and automation.
  • Experience in creating and utilizing web resources (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) in D365 CE.
  • Familiarity with integration methods like Web APIs, REST, and SOAP for integrating D365 CE with external systems.
  • Knowledge of data migration strategies, data import/export tools, and data mapping techniques.
  • Proficiency in creating interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI, SSRS, and FetchXML.
  • Experience with version control systems like Azure DevOps or Git.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to address technical issues and optimize system performance

Desired Skills:

  • C# and .NET
  • JavaScript
  • Web Resources
  • Integration Technologies : SoaP
  • WEB Api’s
  • REST
  • Reporting Tools: Power BI
  • SSRS
  • FetchXML.

