Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

The role of Full Stack Developer will be responsible for the end-to-end development of a robust and scalable system. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in both front-end and back-end development and experience in architecting and building systems from scratch.

Reports To: Managing Director

Responsibilities:

System Architecture:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand requirements and design the overall system architecture.

Develop a scalable and maintainable architecture for the system, considering future expansion and integration needs.

Front-end Development:

Design and implement responsive and user-friendly interfaces using modern front-end frameworks and technologies.

Ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience by collaborating with UX/UI designers.

Back-end Development:

Develop robust server-side logic and APIs to support the functionality of the system.

Implement data storage solutions and optimize database performance.

Integration and Testing:

Integrate third-party services and APIs as needed.

Conduct thorough testing of the system, including unit testing, integration testing, and performance testing.

Security and Compliance:

Implement security best practices to safeguard the system and user data.

Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards.

Collaboration:

Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and provide technical expertise.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality.

Documentation:

Create comprehensive documentation for the system architecture, codebase, and deployment processes.

Provide training and support to other team members as needed.

Requirements

Qualifications and Experience Criteria:

The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications and criteria:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.

Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer, with a strong portfolio of projects.

Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks (e.g., React, Angular, or [URL Removed] back-end development skills with experience in server-side languages (e.g., Node.js, Python, Java) and database systems (e.g., MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL).

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Understanding of software development best practices, version control, and agile methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Desired Skills:

