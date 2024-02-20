Full Stack Developer (Hybrid)

We are looking for a Medical Bureau Operations Specialist to join a big, leaading, tech company in the healthcare space. The position is niche and requires someone with Operations, Claims Administration and even some IT skills.

The Operations and Retention Manager plays a pivotal role in leading and expanding the claims administration team within the business. This position goes beyond traditional managerial responsibilities by actively contributing to the overall success of the bureau business. This specifically involves:

Defining and executing the direction and vision for the claims administration department in accordance with the overarching strategy of the Bureau

Leading, hiring, mentoring, and inspiring the claims administration team to achieve

Fostering a positive work environment emphasising collaboration, innovation, continuous improvement and accountability

Accountable for maintaining budgeted client churn levels (reduce churn and implement preventative measures).

Driving the digitization goals of the business to leverage the development and data teams by collaborating with the relevant stakeholders

Duties:

Establish, refine, and evaluate measurable Key Result Areas (KRAs) for Claims administrators and the supervisor, aligning them with organisational objectives

Take ownership of the accountability process by implementing specific metrics (SOP’s), conducting regular reviews, and assessing individual performance

Implement clear and measurable communication metrics to assess the quality and timeliness of interactions with clients on all channels.

Ensure that reports sent to clients are adhered to the highest standards of quality and accuracy

Maintain client churn rates below budgeted figures, implementing proactive strategies

Be accountable for accurate tracking and analysis of churn metrics, and actively address and resolve issues to ensure high levels of client satisfaction

Strategically lead the hiring process to build a dynamic and high-performing claims administration team, ensuring alignment with growth objectives.

Identify and attract top talent

Delivering and ensuring that the unique value proposition sold to a client is continuously met

Instilling a culture of embracing automation within the team and acting as the driving force behind the adoption of digitisation and automation

Working closely with the Tech team by fostering effective and clear communication and collaboration.

Articulating and understanding the complex problems related to automation

Testing and validation of newly built automation as well as integrating newly built automation into existing workflows while minimising disruptions

Overseeing the billing and invoicing processes with the finance team while managing credit notes ensuring accurate financial transactions

Collaborating with the line managers and business line executive to deliver on strategy

Qualifications & Experience

Tertiary education in an associated field

3 years experience in a similar medical administrative management role in a business-to-business (B2B) context, within the healthcare sector

5 years of extensive coding experience in the medical billing industry, showcasing a comprehensive understanding of coding practices and industry standards.

Experience in effectively managing and leading alarge team, demonstrating strong leadership skills, fostering a positive team culture, and achieving organisational objectives

A proven track record of navigating and optimising financial processes, with a keen eye for detail and compliance with financial standards and regulations.

Proven collaboration with technology/software teams, clear problem articulation, and adeptness in testing and integrating software solutions and new features into existing workflows.

Extensive experience working at a master level on at least 3 PMA’s (Practice Management Applications)

Demonstrate a versatile and comprehensive understanding of various systems.

Proficient in Ms Excel, Word, Powerpoint or the Google Workspace alternative

Curious about leading-edge technologies (e.g. AI, machine learning, LLMs)

A keen focus on task efficiency, coupled with a mindset geared towards consistently measuring and reducing task completion times.

Developing standard operating procedures

Target setting and monitoring

Management reporting

Knowledge and Skills

In-depth knowledge of the medical services claims industry

Excellent understanding of the application of rules and modifiers per discipline, alongside expertise in the legislation regulating the discipline.

Expertise in ICD-10 coding

Understanding of SAMA (South African Medical Association) and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) rules

Medical background, showcasing proficiency in medical terminology and a comprehensive understanding of human anatomy.

Understanding of the processes, procedures, and systems used in the execution of credit control, with a focus on maximising clients’ cash flow and minimising bad debt.

Excellent communication and people skills (verbal and written)

Strategic and forward-thinking mindset

Strong leadership abilities with the capacity to inspire, motivate and empower teams, both face to face and remotely

Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills

Collaborative and team-oriented approach

Can hold own ground during tough negotiations with different types of stakeholders, while remaining respectful, calm and mindful

Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities

Results-oriented

Effective time management and organisational skills

Adaptability and resilience

Ethical and professional conduct with a commitment to integrity and confidentiality

Dependable and diligent, consistently demonstrating trustworthiness and a strong work ethic.

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

bureau

medical claims

bureau operations

medical bureau management

Learn more/Apply for this position