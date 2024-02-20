Infrastructure Architect

The role is accountable for developing Architecture within Digital Technology (DT) across the Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) domains. The purpose of this role is the selection of new technologies and the effective design of platforms to achieve the required business value via sound architecture principles.
Competencies
Technical & Functional
- Full technology solutions architecture lifecycle, including requirements-gathering, vendor selection, design, costing, and non-functional optionality
- Formidable team working skills across matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams
- Experience in the effective and efficient operation of IT infrastructure and applications services in multi-national companies
- Experience in delivery that includes the use of external supplier and offshore resources
- Experience in the development of technology and system strategies and roadmaps to address business strategy.
- Experience in the development of effective standards and policies governing IT matters.
- Experience in engaging with a wide range of stakeholders across a culturally and geographically diverse organization.
- Proven business and financial acumen.
- Experience in the mentoring and development of staff members
Experience:
- 8+ years in a corporate IT environment, in senior leadership roles
- 8+ years’ experience in IT technology architecture
- Experience in a related technical field (application development, deployment/implementation, and infrastructure)
Certificates:
- Certifications preferred but not required
- TOGAF or equivalent Architecture qualification
- MDP / MBA or equivalent management qualification
Desired Skills:
- Digital Technology
- Operational Technology
- TOGAF
- development
- DEPLOYMENT
- Implementation
- Infrastructure architecture
- Infrastructure Designing
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years