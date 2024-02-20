Infrastructure Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The role is accountable for developing Architecture within Digital Technology (DT) across the Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) domains. The purpose of this role is the selection of new technologies and the effective design of platforms to achieve the required business value via sound architecture principles.

Competencies

Technical & Functional

Full technology solutions architecture lifecycle, including requirements-gathering, vendor selection, design, costing, and non-functional optionality

Formidable team working skills across matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams

Experience in the effective and efficient operation of IT infrastructure and applications services in multi-national companies

Experience in delivery that includes the use of external supplier and offshore resources

Experience in the development of technology and system strategies and roadmaps to address business strategy.

Experience in the development of effective standards and policies governing IT matters.

Experience in engaging with a wide range of stakeholders across a culturally and geographically diverse organization.

Proven business and financial acumen.

Experience in the mentoring and development of staff members

Experience:

8+ years in a corporate IT environment, in senior leadership roles

8+ years’ experience in IT technology architecture

Experience in a related technical field (application development, deployment/implementation, and infrastructure)

Certificates:

Certifications preferred but not required

TOGAF or equivalent Architecture qualification

MDP / MBA or equivalent management qualification

Desired Skills:

Digital Technology

Operational Technology

TOGAF

development

DEPLOYMENT

Implementation

Infrastructure architecture

Infrastructure Designing

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

