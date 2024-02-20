Integration Developer

We are seeking a talented and experienced Integration Developer to join our team. As an Integration Developer, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining integration solutions to enable seamless communication and data exchange between different systems and applications.

Job Purpose:

To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the and to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

What you’ll do:

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

Your expertise:

2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.

2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain.

Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.

.Net Framework (including .NET Core). C# Development Language. C++.

Experience in working with high-volume transactions.

Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies.

Experience in REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex.

Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, and command-line applications.

Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes, and Python are an advantage.

Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies, and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS).

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Understanding application security standards and developing secure applications.

Qualifications Required:

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/ Degree).

B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).

Industry-recognised software development certifications.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Sandton (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise.

We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums.

A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

