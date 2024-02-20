We are seeking a talented and experienced Integration Developer to join our team. As an Integration Developer, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining integration solutions to enable seamless communication and data exchange between different systems and applications.
Job Purpose:
To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the and to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.
What you’ll do:
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
Your expertise:
- 2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.
- 2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain.
- Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.
- .Net Framework (including .NET Core).
- C# Development Language.
- C++.
- Experience in working with high-volume transactions.
- Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies.
- Experience in REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex.
- Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, and command-line applications.
- Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes, and Python are an advantage.
- Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.
- Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies, and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS).
- Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.
- Understanding application security standards and developing secure applications.
Qualifications Required:
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/ Degree).
- B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).
- Industry-recognised software development certifications.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Sandton (Hybrid)
Why work for us?
- Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise.
- We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums.
- A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery