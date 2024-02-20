Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Integration Developer to join their dynamic team.
Job Purpose/ Job Summary
To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organisation to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.
Minimum Qualification
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- BSc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).
- Industry recognised software development certifications.
Minimum Experience
- 2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.
- 2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain
- Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing
Knowledge and Skills required
- .Net Framework (including .NET Core)
- C# Development Language
- C++.
- Experience in working with high volume transactions.
- Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies
- Experience in REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications.
- Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.
- Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.
- Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)
- Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.
- Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications
Key Performance Areas (KPAs)
- Results Delivery
- Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Process Management
- Self-Management
- Transformation and Innovation Management
