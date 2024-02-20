Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 20, 2024

We are seeking a talented and experienced Integration Developer to join our team. As an Integration Developer, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining integration solutions to enable seamless communication and data exchange between different systems and applications.

Job Purpose:
To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the and to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

What you’ll do:

  • Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.

  • Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.

  • Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.

  • Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.

  • Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.

Your expertise:

  • 2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.

  • 2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain.

  • Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

  • Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.

  • .Net Framework (including .NET Core).

    • C# Development Language.

    • C++.

  • Experience in working with high-volume transactions.

  • Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies.

  • Experience in REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex.

  • Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, and command-line applications.

  • Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes, and Python are an advantage.

  • Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

  • Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies, and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS).

  • Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

  • Understanding application security standards and developing secure applications.

Qualifications Required:

  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/ Degree).

  • B.Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).

  • Industry-recognised software development certifications.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent Position

  • Location: Sandton (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

  • Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise.

  • We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums.

  • A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

