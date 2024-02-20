Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 20, 2024

Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Integration Developer to join their dynamic team.
Job Purpose/ Job Summary
To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organisation to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.
Minimum Qualification

  • An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
  • BSc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).
  • Industry recognised software development certifications.

Minimum Experience

  • 2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.
  • 2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain
  • Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
  • Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Knowledge and Skills required

  • .Net Framework (including .NET Core)
  • C# Development Language
  • C++.
  • Experience in working with high volume transactions.
  • Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies
  • Experience in REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications.
  • Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.
  • Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.
  • Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)
  • Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.
  • Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

  • Results Delivery
  • Stakeholder Relationship Management
  • Process Management
  • Self-Management
  • Transformation and Innovation Management

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Development
  • Integration Development

