Integration Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Integration Developer to join their dynamic team.

Job Purpose/ Job Summary

To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organisation to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

Minimum Qualification

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)

BSc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended).

Industry recognised software development certifications.

Minimum Experience

2- 3 years’ work experience as a software developer.

2 – 3 years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in [URL Removed] C# Domain

Minimum 2 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 2 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing

Knowledge and Skills required

.Net Framework (including .NET Core)

C# Development Language

C++.

Experience in working with high volume transactions.

Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies

Experience in REST API, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications.

Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Results Delivery

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Process Management

Self-Management

Transformation and Innovation Management

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

