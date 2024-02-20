IT Asset and Configuration Manager

Our client, a Leading Financial institution is looking for a highly skilled IT Asset and Configuration Manager to join their team.

Job Purpose

To consolidate, track and manage physical and contractual aspects of an information technology asset throughout its lifecycles and to support the delivery of Information Technology Services to the business and ensure that the licensing conformance for software and systems conform to the respective license contracts.

Results Delivery

Contribute to the achievement of the Information Technology and financial division budgets by delivering accurate information on status of IT assets 3-year life cycle and trending reports on Configuration Management System.

Ensure conformance to licensing agreements and escalate to relevant system / budget owners if the conformance is not aligned with urgency as to avoid any financial or penalty risk.

Ensure Information Technology Asset Management policies and procedures are followed. Ensure all IT audit timelines and requirements are met.

Ensure results are sustainable by reviewing daily, weekly and monthly software scans and conducting spot check audits to ensure measurement of the status of the IT assets are set and agreed with stakeholders timeously.

Contribute to the improvement of client service at the organization by ensuring systems, products and projects are designed and implemented according to the Infrastructure Library framework (ITIL) and software asset management principles. Align processes and services with business and IT changing requirements through Continuous Service Improvement.

Provide specialist input on IT Service Asset Management systems, processes and policies by evaluation.

Education

Essential Qualification: Diploma or Degree in Information Technology, ITIL Foundation Certificate, IT Asset Management Foundation Certification

Preferred Qualification: Certified Hardware Asset Management Professional (CHAMP), Certified Software Asset Manager (CSAM), Certified Asset Management Professional (CAMP)

ServiceNow administration experience

Previous Experience

5 -8 years’ experience in IT Asset Management

Technical Competencies

Basic software applications (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet, Email)

Divisional service offerings

Stakeholder management

Budget forecast assumptions

Business continuity standard

Business principles

International Standards for Professional Practice

Skills (what must be able to do)

Adapting behaviour to meet major changes at work

Adapting to a major organisational change

Building and maintaining effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

IT Asset

IT Asset Management

Information Technology

