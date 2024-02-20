IT Project Manager (6-Month Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT with the planning, controlling and execution of activities to deliver the SAP S/4 Hana implementation to agreed parameters of cost, timescales and quality as the next IT Project Manager sought by a dynamic Energy Company. You will manage the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope while ensuring early warning signals are in place to manage risks and providing leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes. Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in an IT-related field with 5 years’ Project Management work experience including SAP S4Hana, ERP systems, Project Management, Change Management, Project Reporting (Progress, Costs, Quality, Constraints, RAID) & experience demonstrating monitoring, controlling, and reporting on projects with teams based in multiple locations. Please note this is a 6-Month Contract.

DUTIES:

Apply Project Management disciplines around all deliverables including planning, scope management, RAID Management, Resource Management, Procurement Management, Finance Management and Quality Management.

Manage the Project Change Control procedure to track and deliver approved deviations from the initial scope.

Responsible for effective Stakeholder Management and engagement for the duration of the project.

Ensure early warning signals are in place to manage risks and escalations with Programme Lead.

Ensure project governance regarding overall budget, resource utilization, Artefact Management and Risk/ Issue Management.

Accountable for ensuring that any project logistics is co-ordinated and implemented.

Record and track consolidated budget and schedule.

Produce project reports.

Provide leadership to project resources to drive the delivery of the project deliverables/changes.

Key Challenges:

Ensuring stakeholders are kept engaged and informed throughout the delivery of the project.

Driving accurate budget estimation and ensuring that actual spend is within 10% or managed via appropriate Project Management controls.

Delivering projects and milestones within agreed timeframe.

Managing resources across multiple geographies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree, likely in an Information Technology specialty or holds a professional qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years’ Project Management experience.

SAP S4Hana Implementation experience is preferred.

Has achieved proficiency in Project Management and Change Delivery.

Has proven, relevant experience in the implementation and delivery of changes to IT systems including, but not limited to ERP systems and associated technologies (Downstream Oil & Gas is an added advantage).

Has proven experience of working and directing 3 rd party providers.

party providers. Has proven experience in managing and directing delivery of hybrid (virtual & onsite) teams. Experience must demonstrate monitoring, controlling, and reporting on projects with teams based in multiple locations.

Has proven knowledge and experience of the Software Development Life Cycle and how this translates to the project delivery frameworks.

IT Security Principles.

Change Management.

Programme Management.

Project Management and Delivery.

Project Planning & Control Techniques.

Project Reporting (Progress, Costs, Quality, Constraints, RAID).

Project RAID (Risks, Assumptions, Issues and Dependencies) Management

Service Provider Management

Project Dependency Management.

Budgets and Project Cost Management.

Project Management Tools.

Quality Management.

Resource Management.

Legislation.

Broadly skilled in Information and Communications Technology.

Understands corporate policy frameworks, management structures and governance procedures, and can see the ‘big picture’.

Is proficient in project quality management.

Has sound understanding of the costs of IT (project and operations) and the ability to identify cost saving or revenue generating benefits.

ATTRIBUTES:

Has proven leadership skills.

Has strong planning, communication and presentation skills.

Has an analytical and creative approach to problem solving.

Motivates, Coaches & Develops.

Communicates & Persuades.

Manages Business Performance.

Stakeholder Engagement (Reporting and Escalation Management).

Planning & Organisation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position