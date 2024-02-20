Java Developer – 2154 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 20, 2024

Large Company based in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

  • Contract
  • Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Basic knowledge in software engineering with a focus on Cloud architectures
  • Solid knowledge in JAVA, AWS, relational databases,
  • Willing to learn AWS technologies: network * security groups, cross-account communication, ECS, Fargate, RDS, load balancers, Lambda, X-Ray, API Gateway
  • Basic knowledge in multithreaded concepts
  • Basic knowledge in DB optimization

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA/Spring Boot.
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
  • HTML5, CSS3.
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm.
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
  • NodeJS (advantageous).
  • Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
  • IoC / Dependency Injection.
  • Jira, Confluence
  • Micro Services
  • German language skills will be advantageous

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience
  • 1-2 years’ experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration.
  • Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.
  • Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
  • Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).
  • User interface transactional solutions.
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.
  • Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.
  • Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.
  • Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required
  • Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).
  • Willing and able to work on weekends and public holidays
  • Willing and able to travel

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • AWS
  • Basic knowledge in multithreaded concepts
  • Basic knowledge in DB optimization
  • X-Ray
  • API Gateway
  • Lambda

