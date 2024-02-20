Java Developer – 2154 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large Company based in Pretoria looking to fill this urgent role:

Contract

Hybrid

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Basic knowledge in software engineering with a focus on Cloud architectures

Solid knowledge in JAVA, AWS, relational databases,

Willing to learn AWS technologies: network * security groups, cross-account communication, ECS, Fargate, RDS, load balancers, Lambda, X-Ray, API Gateway

Basic knowledge in multithreaded concepts

Basic knowledge in DB optimization

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



JAVA/Spring Boot.

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

HTML5, CSS3.

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

IntelliJ / WebStorm.

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

NodeJS (advantageous).

Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).

REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

IoC / Dependency Injection.

Jira, Confluence

Micro Services

German language skills will be advantageous

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?



Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

1-2 years’ experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

User interface transactional solutions.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Willing and able to work on weekends and public holidays

Willing and able to travel

