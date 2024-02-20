Java Developer(Entry) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for the below skills , if you meet the requirements, kindly send us your CV. Thanks

· Basic knowledge in software engineering with a focus on Cloud architectures

· Solid knowledge in JAVA, AWS, relational databases,

· Willing to learn AWS technologies: network * security groups, cross-account communication, ECS, Fargate, RDS, load balancers, Lambda, X-Ray, API Gateway

· Basic knowledge in multithreaded concepts

· Basic knowledge in DB optimization

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JAVA/Spring Boot.

· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

· HTML5, CSS3.

· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

· IntelliJ / WebStorm.

· Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

· Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

· NodeJS (advantageous).

· Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).

· Typescript.

· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

· Docker/AWS

· Kubernetes/AWS

· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

· IoC / Dependency Injection.

· Jira, Confluence

· Micro Services

· German language skills will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Java

Javascript

SQL

