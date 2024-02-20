Java Developer(Entry)

Our client in the IT Industry is looking for the below skills , if you meet the requirements, kindly send us your CV. Thanks
· Basic knowledge in software engineering with a focus on Cloud architectures
· Solid knowledge in JAVA, AWS, relational databases,
· Willing to learn AWS technologies: network * security groups, cross-account communication, ECS, Fargate, RDS, load balancers, Lambda, X-Ray, API Gateway
· Basic knowledge in multithreaded concepts
· Basic knowledge in DB optimization
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· JAVA/Spring Boot.
· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).
· HTML5, CSS3.
· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).
· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
· IntelliJ / WebStorm.
· Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).
· Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).
· NodeJS (advantageous).
· Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).
· Typescript.
· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).
· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).
· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.
· Docker/AWS
· Kubernetes/AWS
· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.
· IoC / Dependency Injection.
· Jira, Confluence
· Micro Services
· German language skills will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Javascript
- SQL