NEC XON unlocks Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner status

NEC XON has been named an Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program, for South Africa, Namibia, Kenya and Nigeria, with partner entities operating across sub-Saharan Africa.

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, NEC XON receives access to specialised training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing its own services for its customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures.

The company can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best-practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

NEC XON is one of two Fortinet professional services certified partners authorised to service multiple countries across Africa. It is also one of only two Fortinet EPSPs in South Africa.

The status means that NEC XON’s regional offices can facilitate safe digital acceleration for African organisations, says Ian Kruger, NEC XON network engineering manager. “EPSP status underscores NEC XON’s positioning to provide unparalleled deployment, operation, and maintenance of comprehensive pan-African security solutions.

“Months of rigorous training, an in-depth grasp of Fortinet technologies, and a proven track record in delivering exceptional services will enable us to step into a massive and growing Fortinet revenue stream across Africa. NEC XON aims to expand its footprint within this very large market.”