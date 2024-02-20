Project Manager at SFG Engineering

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Duties and responsibilities

Coordinating every aspect of the project from reviewing and approving contract terms to implementation of new contracts, the review of budgets, invoicing, variation orders and reporting of project status.

Visit new customers and ensure sound customer interaction

Review customers specifications and commercial conditions

Perform vessel and site surveys and record all required information.

Identify site risks and opportunities

Liaise with other departments within the company as required e.g., engineering, procurement, works, spares etc.

Prepare cost estimates, including purchase enquiries for bought-out items

Prepare proposals including commercial and technical documents in line with company procedures

Follow-up tenders and securing of orders

Prepare and issue confirmation orders and hand-over to the Contracts Specialist

Update and maintain proposals data bases

Effective and accurate planning and coordination of logistic support data capture (Maintenance Baseline, Material Baseline, Documentation Baseline) resulting in an overall vessel Maintenance Plan

Manage the Maintenance Plan development by monitoring the process to meet specified requirements within the agreed time frame and budget.

Identify and mitigate risks and coordinate with relating parties for solving or for giving appropriate preventing action to keep the progress according to the planning.

Effective management of subordinates to ensure that data capture and delivery of a Maintenance Plan is concluded within time, within budget, in accordance with the requirement of the Order, and to a high quality.

Effective management of the client’s expectations define Maintenance Plan scopes, co-ordinate Maintenance Plan development and client input requirements, provide feedback;

Scheduling of regular internal audits and meetings with subordinates to maintain the accuracy of the Database.

Keep accurate and up to date reports to inform the necessary stakeholders of progress against the plan, potential problems, bottlenecks and solutions, at any stage.

Developing key growth sales strategies, tactics and action plans for the Dredging Department

Working closely with Technicians and Subcontractors on Repairs/Services – Dry Docking of vessels

Assisting creditors with COD accounts and obtaining payment plans for overdue accounts.

Prepare and submit regular sales reports to team leaders (Sales Pipeline)

Prepare quotations and contractual paperwork

Build creative sales strategies to increase customer satisfaction and attain business sales goals

Stay on top of new trends and innovation within the industry

Cultivate relationships with prospective new clients

Actively research to identify new marketing strategies, business opportunities and the performance of competitors

Understand customers’ needs and feedback to Product Management

Manage offshore projects and Non Destructive testing reports (NDT), and drive the project team from start through to completion.

Define project scope, objectives, milestones and deliverables.

Pro-actively manage project risks and issues and minimize their impact on the project.

Regularly communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders and use their feedback to optimize progress.

Procurement and Negotiate on specialized equipment.

Coordinate and manage project reporting to offshore clients, project reviews and project steering meetings.

Responsible for the Health, Safety and Welfare of all team members.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

ship repair

marine

budgets

negotiating

vessels

offshore clients

health & safety

sales growth strategies

Project Delivery

logistics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Marine / Ship Repair Industry

