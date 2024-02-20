Project Manager – Zimbabwe

Feb 20, 2024

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking the expertise of a Project Manager in Zimbabwe.

Key Requirements:

  • BSc. in Construction Management / Built Environment
  • +5 years’ experience in the Built Environment
  • Must have +2 years’ experience in Construction Project Management
  • Ideally registered as a PMP or a [URL Removed] you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

    Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

    Desired Skills:

    • Project Manager – Zimbabwe
    • Project Manager – Zimbabwe
    • Project Manager – Zimbabwe

    Learn more/Apply for this position