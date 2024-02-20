SAP Project Manager

Exciting Opportunity in Johannesburg! Join Our Team as a SAP Project Manager

Are you a dynamic and experienced SAP Project Manager ready to make a significant impact? Look no further!

Join our world-leading IT company in Johannesburg and be a key player in driving success in SAP project management.

Role Requirements

Minimum of 5 years of related or similar work experience

Degreed or Diploma in IT/Computer Science/Information System

Certification in Project Management or equivalent

SAP Certified Project Manager – Preferred

Effective communication in English (written and verbal)

Must have strong Computer literacy competency

High level of flexibility and openness to work extended hours when necessary

Able to successfully navigate within varying degrees of ambiguity in a fast-paced environment

Ability to build strong, professional, cross-functional working relationships with internal & external stakeholders

SAP Project Management

ERP Implementation

Team Leadership/ People Management

Strong interpersonal skills

SAP Certification in SAP Activate methodology is preferred

Good knowledge of MS Project and other project management tools

Resource allocation and management

Financial management

Monitoring and Reporting

Change Management

Desired Skills:

ERP

SAP

Project Management

Change Management

Project Management SAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

