Exciting Opportunity in Johannesburg! Join Our Team as a SAP Project Manager
Are you a dynamic and experienced SAP Project Manager ready to make a significant impact? Look no further!
Join our world-leading IT company in Johannesburg and be a key player in driving success in SAP project management.
Role Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years of related or similar work experience
- Degreed or Diploma in IT/Computer Science/Information System
- Certification in Project Management or equivalent
- SAP Certified Project Manager – Preferred
- Effective communication in English (written and verbal)
- Must have strong Computer literacy competency
- High level of flexibility and openness to work extended hours when necessary
- Able to successfully navigate within varying degrees of ambiguity in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to build strong, professional, cross-functional working relationships with internal & external stakeholders
- SAP Project Management
- ERP Implementation
- Team Leadership/ People Management
- Strong interpersonal skills
- SAP Certification in SAP Activate methodology is preferred
- Good knowledge of MS Project and other project management tools
- Resource allocation and management
- Financial management
- Monitoring and Reporting
- Change Management
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- SAP
- Project Management
- Change Management
- Project Management SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years