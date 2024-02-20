SAP Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 20, 2024

Exciting Opportunity in Johannesburg! Join Our Team as a SAP Project Manager

Are you a dynamic and experienced SAP Project Manager ready to make a significant impact? Look no further!

Join our world-leading IT company in Johannesburg and be a key player in driving success in SAP project management.

Role Requirements

  • Minimum of 5 years of related or similar work experience
  • Degreed or Diploma in IT/Computer Science/Information System
  • Certification in Project Management or equivalent
  • SAP Certified Project Manager – Preferred
  • Effective communication in English (written and verbal)
  • Must have strong Computer literacy competency
  • High level of flexibility and openness to work extended hours when necessary
  • Able to successfully navigate within varying degrees of ambiguity in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to build strong, professional, cross-functional working relationships with internal & external stakeholders
  • SAP Project Management
  • ERP Implementation
  • Team Leadership/ People Management
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • SAP Certification in SAP Activate methodology is preferred
  • Good knowledge of MS Project and other project management tools
  • Resource allocation and management
  • Financial management
  • Monitoring and Reporting
  • Change Management

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • SAP
  • Project Management
  • Change Management
  • Project Management SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

