SAP Solution Architect

Join Our Team as a SAP Solution Architect in Johannesburg!

Are you ready to elevate your career and be a pivotal part of a world-leading IT company?

We are on the lookout for a dynamic and experienced SAP Solution Architect to join our innovative team in Johannesburg!

Role Requirements

Minimum of 5 years of related or similar work experience

Degreed or Diploma in IT/Computer Science/Information System

Must be certified in/ as a SAP Solution Architect.

Effective communication in English (written and verbal)

Must have strong Computer literacy competency

Prepared to undergo technical assessments.

High level of flexibility and openness to work extended hours when necessary

Able to successfully navigate within varying degrees of ambiguity in a fast-paced environment

Ability to build strong, professional, cross-functional working relationships with internal & external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

SAP Solution Architect

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

