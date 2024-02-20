Join Our Team as a SAP Solution Architect in Johannesburg!
Are you ready to elevate your career and be a pivotal part of a world-leading IT company?
We are on the lookout for a dynamic and experienced SAP Solution Architect to join our innovative team in Johannesburg!
Role Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years of related or similar work experience
- Degreed or Diploma in IT/Computer Science/Information System
- Must be certified in/ as a SAP Solution Architect.
- Effective communication in English (written and verbal)
- Must have strong Computer literacy competency
- Prepared to undergo technical assessments.
- High level of flexibility and openness to work extended hours when necessary
- Able to successfully navigate within varying degrees of ambiguity in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to build strong, professional, cross-functional working relationships with internal & external stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- SAP Solution Architect
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years