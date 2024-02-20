SAP Solution Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 20, 2024

Join Our Team as a SAP Solution Architect in Johannesburg!

Are you ready to elevate your career and be a pivotal part of a world-leading IT company?

We are on the lookout for a dynamic and experienced SAP Solution Architect to join our innovative team in Johannesburg!

Role Requirements

  • Minimum of 5 years of related or similar work experience
  • Degreed or Diploma in IT/Computer Science/Information System
  • Must be certified in/ as a SAP Solution Architect.
  • Effective communication in English (written and verbal)
  • Must have strong Computer literacy competency
  • Prepared to undergo technical assessments.
  • High level of flexibility and openness to work extended hours when necessary
  • Able to successfully navigate within varying degrees of ambiguity in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to build strong, professional, cross-functional working relationships with internal & external stakeholders

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Solution Architect

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

