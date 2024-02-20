Senior Application Engineer: Middle East & Africa

We are looking for a Senior Application Engineer for our client that specializes in photovoltaic and storage system technology.

You will be responsible for the following:

Serves as a technical product specialist and support for the utility, on grid, battery inverter and communication product portfolio.

The development and execution of engineering service offerings, utility

projects and the development of new solutions for the region.

projects and the development of new solutions for the region. Act as lead point of contact with AG for the utility product range and provide worldwide trainings and workshops for defined target groups on products and

system solution from the organization and PV relevant topics.

BTech or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering.

5 – 7 years of experience as an Applications Engineer.

Extensive knowledge in various Solar PV software (PVSyst, Homer….).

Familiarity with CAD software.

Strong customer service skills.

Sales and marketing experience a plus.

Ability to handle client and customer issues tactfully and professionally.

Highly organized and detail-oriented.

Adept and effective communicator.

Creative, analytical, and driven.

Thrives in a fast-paced work environment.

Enjoys complex problem-solving and collaboration.

Serving as a technical product specialist for the utility product portfolio and assist customers with technical questions.

Analyse system specifications and requirements, review and /or propose suitable utility system designs and technical feedback with the aim of contributing to the development of the utility sales pipeline.

Review customer and utility interconnection requests and help select the right products and services.

Contribute to the creation of sales materials, to be used by sales staff during meetings with existing and new potential clients.

Conduct competitor analysis and provides technical argumentation to successfully compete against the analyzed products and/or solutions.

Contribute to the development of marketing material by creating value propositions utility solutions.

Attend industry conferences and trade shows if necessary.

Take technical lead of all headquarter related technical topics and provide feedback and guidance to the MEA Application Engineers.

Set up and manage Application Engineering calls with the MEA application engineers.

Take technical lead of the localized engineering services and ensure all solutions proposed meet regional requirements and function as per requirements.

Together with the Regional Head of Sales, Sales, and Managing Directors provide technical guidance to ensure mid to long term sales developmental goals align with utility product portfolio capabilities.

Creation of offer and tender documentation

Assisting the Senior Sales Team with preparing quotations and technical design and project proposals for all products and assisting the sales team with technical questions

Participate in regular customer calls, operations and sales meetings or site visits as needed/required.

Act as technical lead for the regional application engineers to ensure they are fully capable to handle all string and low voltage connected grid tied and storage customer requests.

Act as a Representative in utility and municipal working groups for grid codes.

Assist in detailed model development for customer specific Hybrid / Storage projects using PVSyst/matlab/Homer.

Assist LSS team on regional projects.

Assist repowering team on regional projects.

Assist Engineering Services teams on regional projects.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position