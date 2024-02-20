Senior Developer

We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled Senior Developer to join our team. As a Senior Developer, you will be a key member of our development team, responsible for leading the design, development, and implementation of complex software solutions.

Job Purpose:

To develop and support software that is specific to the needs to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

What you’ll do:

Receive business requirements and conduct technical impact analysis to understand the impact of the required process change and decide on the scope of the project and how it will be delivered.

Develop software to meet business requirements utilising the relevant coding design patterns.

Conduct unit testing of the code written by to ensure that if fulfils the requirements as set out in the business functional requirements specification.

Your expertise:

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.

5+ years’ work experience as a software developer.

5+ years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the .NET, C# Domain.

Experience in: Git CI/CD RESTful services/ APIs Testing framework for APIs Test-Driven Development



Qualifications Required:

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry-recognised software development certifications.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Sandton (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise.

We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer-inspiring forums.

A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

