Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.

Job Purpose/ Job Summary

To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organisation to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

Minimum Qualification

Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.

Industry recognised software development certifications.

Minimum Experience

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.

Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.

5+ years’ work experience as a software developer.

5+ years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the .NET, C# Domain.

Experience in:

Git

CI/CD

RESTful services / APIs

Testing frameworks for APIs

Test-Driven Development

Knowledge and Skills required

Knowledge and experience in Integrations Software Developer in .Net Framework (including .NET Core):

C#

C++.

Experience in designing solutions.

Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies

Experience in REST APIs, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications.

Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.

Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.

Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)

Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.

Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications

Key Performance Areas (KPAs)

Results Delivery

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Process Management

Self-Management

Transformation and Innovation Contribution

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

Senior Developer

Information Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position