Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leading Financial Institution is looking for a Senior Developer to join their dynamic team.
Job Purpose/ Job Summary
To develop and support software that is specific to the needs of the organisation to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.
Minimum Qualification
- Degree in a numerate field such as Computer Science, Finance, Engineering or Mathematics.
- Industry recognised software development certifications.
Minimum Experience
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.
- 5+ years’ work experience as a software developer.
- 5+ years of experience as an Integrations Software Developer in the .NET, C# Domain.
- Experience in:
- Git
- CI/CD
- RESTful services / APIs
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- Test-Driven Development
Knowledge and Skills required
- Knowledge and experience in Integrations Software Developer in .Net Framework (including .NET Core):
- C#
- C++.
- Experience in designing solutions.
- Experience in MS SQL and Data Virtualisation technologies
- Experience in REST APIs, Message Broker, MSMQ, IBM MQ, Service Bus, Complex Event Processing, WCF Services, Windows Services, command-line applications.
- Experience in Azure development experience, Azure Services/resources (Event Hub, Logic App, Stream Analytics), Microservices, Docker, Kubernetes and Python are an advantage.
- Experience implementing frameworks, using DDD and OOP.
- Experience in Azure DevOps Platform, agile development methodologies and DevOps environment, including implementing CI/CD pipelines and version control (Git, MS TFS)
- Development experience in capital markets with product knowledge of equities, forex, fixed income, and commodities as well as derivatives and indices valuations are a distinct advantage.
- Understanding of application security standards and developing secure applications
Key Performance Areas (KPAs)
- Results Delivery
- Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Process Management
- Self-Management
- Transformation and Innovation Contribution
