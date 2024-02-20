Senior IT Engineer

Job Purpose
- The role has responsibility for supporting Infrastructure Applications, Servers and Virtual Environments that enables business services across IT at VARIOUS Sites.
- This role will also be responsible for the implementation and management of new servers (Virtual and Physical) , which includes, Mine site, Lubumbashi, Kinshasa and Johannesburg sites .
- Support and Maintenance of multiple Microsoft based applications.
Education and experience
- A relevant degree or diploma in Information Technology or related qualification
- Relevant Knowledge of Cloud based services (Azure, Office 365, Mimecast etc.)
- 3 Years+ of hands-on Virtualization experience in a business focused environment
- 3 Years+ of hands-on experience managing / Installing MS SQL Services
- 5 Years+ experience working directly with large corporate customers
- 5 Years+ experience in providing documented infrastructure designs aligned to business requirements
- French or Mandarin speaking will be highly advantageous
- Proven understanding of monitoring, diagnostic and analytics tools
- Knowledge and experience of physical server infrastructure
- Governance Framework Certified (ITIL, COBIT or equivalent)
- Advanced analytical and problem solving abilities
- Demonstrated ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
- Must be results-oriented and customer-focused
- Self-starter with ability to work on their own with ability to provide leadership and guidance when needed.
- Ability to prioritize and respond dynamically to a changing environment Advantageous
- 3 Years+ of Experience in a mining and processing environments
- Relevant Microsoft SQL certifications
- A Relevant VMWare Certification VCAP or VCDX
- Relevant additional network certifications
- Experience working with Linux / Unix
Essential Functions.
- Always adhere to safety requirements as set out by the Safety department and contribute to a safe work culture.
- This role will be responsible for the following areas across all sites:
- SQL Server management
- Active Directory services (including DC’s, Azure etc.)
- Microsoft Exchange / O365 Management
- File and print Services
- Solarwinds Monitoring
- Mimecast
- System Centre : SCCM / SCOM / Orchestrator
- Backup services / DR
- Enterprise Vault services
- Antivirus management across the entire company
- Microsoft Server management
- General user / desktop support when needed
- Ability to establish work priorities and ensure work is performed in a safe, timely manner
- Engagement with suppliers regarding outages and Incident reporting
- Troubleshoot issues as they arise – from the simple to the complex
- Perform scheduled maintenance and upgrades on Virtual Environments and standalone servers
- Provide support for Server infrastructure on an on-call rotation
- Work with multiple teams to identify bottlenecks and other Server configuration issues
- Document Server infrastructure, such as Server Room Layouts, Virtual Hosting Designs, backup plans and DR configurations, and other systems deemed to be critical
- Demonstrated experience with network architectures and security vulnerabilities associated with Servers
- Maintain and organize reporting information and documentation for Management review
- Ensuring Servers and VM environments are protected at all times via patch updates, Server Room / Disaster Recovery site management
- Ensuring business related services are maintained adequately including Directory and messaging services as well as critical business systems such as SAP, mining systems and plant systems.
- Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems availability according to the MIS targets.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL Services
- Virtualization experience
- Knowledge of Cloud based services
- linux unix
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma