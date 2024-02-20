Senior IT Project Manager

Feb 20, 2024

Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Bachelors Degree in IT or equivalent
  • Ten years experience in an IT project management environment
  • IT experience in the logistics / warehousing industry
  • Project Management qualification preferred,

Duties:

  • Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally
  • Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing Internal Products
  • Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team
  • Managing Solutions to ensure timeous completions of projects both external and internal
  • Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals
  • Managing multiple projects simultaneously
  • Producing and maintaining project plans for all levels of implementation tasks needed to make the project scope, including cross organization resource coordination
  • Responsible for providing updates to management and all project members on project status
  • Work with the project team to identify and resolve issues around project related items that potentially jeopardize any of the project dates
  • Conduct and document project team meetings to ensure the teams are focus and on track with activities and schedules
  • Maintain effective communication
  • Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients (APAC, EMEA, AMER)

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Management
  • Project Planning

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager in IT to join the Port Elizabeth team.

