Senior IT Project Manager

Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Bachelors Degree in IT or equivalent
- Ten years experience in an IT project management environment
- IT experience in the logistics / warehousing industry
- Project Management qualification preferred,
Duties:
- Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally
- Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing Internal Products
- Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team
- Managing Solutions to ensure timeous completions of projects both external and internal
- Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals
- Managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Producing and maintaining project plans for all levels of implementation tasks needed to make the project scope, including cross organization resource coordination
- Responsible for providing updates to management and all project members on project status
- Work with the project team to identify and resolve issues around project related items that potentially jeopardize any of the project dates
- Conduct and document project team meetings to ensure the teams are focus and on track with activities and schedules
- Maintain effective communication
- Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients (APAC, EMEA, AMER)
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- Management
- Project Planning
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager in IT to join the Port Elizabeth team.