Senior IT Project Manager – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Requirements:

Grade 12

Bachelors Degree in IT or equivalent

Ten years experience in an IT project management environment

IT experience in the logistics / warehousing industry

Project Management qualification preferred,

Duties:

Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing the integration of clients globally

Consulting, Scoping, Supporting and managing Internal Products

Serving as a liaison between clients, operations, and development team

Managing Solutions to ensure timeous completions of projects both external and internal

Designing and implementing IT solutions that support organizational goals

Managing multiple projects simultaneously

Producing and maintaining project plans for all levels of implementation tasks needed to make the project scope, including cross organization resource coordination

Responsible for providing updates to management and all project members on project status

Work with the project team to identify and resolve issues around project related items that potentially jeopardize any of the project dates

Conduct and document project team meetings to ensure the teams are focus and on track with activities and schedules

Maintain effective communication

Modifying working hours to take client calls based on the time zone of the respective clients (APAC, EMEA, AMER)

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Management

Project Planning

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager in IT to join the Port Elizabeth team.

Learn more/Apply for this position